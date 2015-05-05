Floyd Mayweather Considering Manny Pacquiao Rematch

ESPN is reporting that Floyd Mayweather is considering a rematch in a year’s time with his recently bested opponent, Manny Pacquiao, according to a text the champion sent. Pacquiao, who fought last Saturday’s (May 2) match an injured shoulder, will have shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff this week which takes up to nine months to a year to heal.

The sport network’s Stephen A Smith said he received a text from Mayweather saying he’ll “fight [Pacquiao] in a year after his surgery.” After boxing’s richest payday last weekend, it would prove to be another big boost for both fighter’s purses.

Mayweather (48-0, 26 KOs), is chasing one of boxing’s most coveted records in going 49-0 which would tie legendary heavyweight Rocky Marciano’s historic achievement. Mayweather has promised that he’ll fight one last time in September, which is the final fight of his Showtime contract.

But as Mayweather has done before, the fighter is contradicting himself just a bit if this latest plan holds true.

From ESPN:

And when asked about his desire to move past legendary former heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano — who achieved a 49-0 record with 43 KOs, Mayweather said he didn’t get into the sport to “outdo” anyone. He also casually mentioned Monday he would vacate the world titles he currently holds. The MGM has plans to open a new MGM Grand Arena in April 2016, which just happens to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Marciano’s retirement. But surgery may not be the only hurdle for Pacquiao, who could face a possible fine or suspension from Nevada boxing officials for failing to disclose his shoulder injury on a form prior to Friday’s weigh-in.

The situation surrounding Pacquiao’s failure to disclose his injury is a point of serious contention for fans. If Pacquiao was healthy, would there have been another outcome? If the pair do decide to clash again, questions would still remain if the shoulder is healthy enough to unleash the customary barrage of punches that Pacquiao is known for.

