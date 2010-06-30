Forbes Releases “The Celebrity 100” List

Forbes released its list of top celebraties.

“The Celebrity 100” categorizes the entertainers in five categories: Money, TV/Radio, Press, Web, and Social.

Here are some of the highlights from the list:

Oprah Winfrey – $315M

Tyler Perry – $125M

Tiger Woods – $105M

Beyonce – $87M

Floyd Mayweather – $65M

Jay-Z – $63M [More]

Michael Jordan – $55M

Kobe Bryant – $48M

Lebron James – $43M

Shaquille O’Neal – $31M

Diddy -$30M

Akon – $21M

Lil Wayne – $20M

Serena Williams – $20M

Venus Williams – $15.5M