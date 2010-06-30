CLOSE
Forbes Releases “The Celebrity 100” List

Forbes released its list of top celebraties.

“The Celebrity 100” categorizes the entertainers in five categories: Money, TV/Radio, Press, Web, and Social.

Here are some of the highlights from the list:

Oprah Winfrey – $315M
Tyler Perry – $125M
Tiger Woods – $105M
Beyonce – $87M
Floyd Mayweather – $65M
Jay-Z – $63M [More]
Michael Jordan – $55M
Kobe Bryant – $48M
Lebron James – $43M
Shaquille O’Neal – $31M
Diddy -$30M
Akon – $21M
Lil Wayne – $20M
Serena Williams – $20M
Venus Williams – $15.5M

