ILoveMakonnen Disses Drake & Rihanna In “Twitter Hack,” Needs More People [Photos]

ILoveMakonnen is still known as the “Tuesday Guy” who gets snuffed at his own shows. With no visible support from Drake and the OVO camp in the past few months, his frustrations got the best of him and he lashed out in an angry Twitter rant.

Well, that last part is a debatable. The ILoveMakonnen Twitter account did let off some rather nasty things about the aforementioned two Toronto powerhouses (as well as Rihanna) but the huggable PBR&B star is denying all the wild things his social media said like “F*ck Drake” and “Rihanna is a slut” for not assisting in the creation of his last struggle mixtape.

Of course, Makonnen seized the opportunity to plug his Loudest of the Loud Tour by retweeting rave reviews of his performance. Mission accomplished?

Flip through the gallery below to see the full brunt of the ILoveMakonnen Twitter slander (allegedly) and how his followers responded.

