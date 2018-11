A$AP Rocky recently shared his latest single, “Everyday,’ featuring Rod Stewart and Miguel.

It’s actually a Rod Stewart sample of his 1972 hit “In a Broken Dream” that sets off the Mark Ronson-produced, introspective track that also features a jarring beat flip.

Also worth noting, Dat PMF’s new album, At.Long.Last.A$AP is due in stores on June 2.

Listen to “Everyday” below.

