Cam’ron Is Selling The Trillest Mother’s Day Cards [PHOTO]

Killa Cam’ron is Hip-Hop’s chief supplier of gag gifts/stocking stuffers and this Mother’s Day, he wants you to know that even a dysfunctional relationship with the woman who birthed you can be a loving one.

The Harlemnite is selling a limited edition run of Mother’s Day cards that feature a picture of him and his mother, Virgie throwing up the Dipset sign while he puffs on a blunt.

In the accompanying envelope (which is pink because, of course), it contains the infamous lyrics, “I argue with my mother, spring, summer, fall, winter time…” from the Diplomatic Immunity cut, “Real Niggaz” where the candid rapper tried to justify selling drugs underneath his mother’s roof.

Such tales made him a millionaire and these Mother’s Day cards are simply for the enjoyment on the joyous Sunday.

Cop now at www.huggintheblock.com. Hit the gallery to see the pictures.

H/T: Miss Info

