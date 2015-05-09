Bow Wow Leaves Cash Money, Reunites With Jermaine Dupri & Snoop Dogg

The walls within the Cash Money Records camp have been crumbling for some time now.

As Birdman continues to do absolutely nothing about the broken relationship between him and Lil Wayne, Bow Wow a.k.a. Shad Moss has picked up his ball and deciding to return to his original stomping grounds of So So Def backed with help by Snoop Dogg.

The CSI: Cyber actor released an well-articulated video message explaining his decision to chuck the deuces.

“I’ve been quiet for 4 years…I didn’t wanna say nothing because I wanted to wait to the time was right and I wanted to make sure that when I said what I wanted to say, it was said correctly,” he explains.

“I wanna dictate when my music comes out. I’m tired of going to the studio to make records and then I listen to them. Because then they get old. And then y’all ask for new music and then I put it out–and then I don’t even want to hear it because I’ve been listening for 2-3 months and that has to stop, man.”

Although he was adamant he had the utmost respect for Birdman and there was no “bad blood” between them, he did retweet this perceivably deleted tweet where the slander is obvious.

Which is probably warranted, regardless.

