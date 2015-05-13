Cam’Ron Talks Purple Haze 2 Project, Dipset & More [VIDEO]

Cam’Ron has been releasing music since the late nineties, remaining one of the East Coast’s most active rappers well into the 21st Century. It appears that the ride is coming near to end for the Dispet general, as he once more stated that Purple Haze 2 will be his final project, but not without dropping a few more gems before the last curtain call.

Killa sat down with the good folks over at REVOLT, sharing a bit of news as he and the Dipset are on a national tour. Cam’ron, one of Hip-Hop’s most industrious figures, opened up the chat talking about his Dipset USA website and how his image has become a prominent fixture of current pop culture.

But what turned heads is Cam’Ron confirming once more that he’s hanging up the microphone for good after Purple Haze 2 but has intentions on finishing the Federal Reserve project with A-Trak and more. Cam explained that the holdup on the joint EP with Fool’s Gold label chief was due to tour obligations on both their parts.

Federal Reserve has a tentative fall release date while a solo Cam’Ron project will drop this December. There’s no word yet if it will be the Harlem rapper’s seventh and final studio album.

Peep Cam’Ron’s interview with REVOLT below.

[h/t HipHopDX]

—

Photo: REVOLT