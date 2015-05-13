A Sober Gucci Mane Pens Passionate Letter To Fans From Jail

Radric Davis b.k.a. Gucci Mane still has a couple of years to go on his current prison sentence but you wouldn’t be able to tell it has dampened his spirits (or musical output for that matter).

The incarceration magnet sent a letter to XXL to let the fans know the state of his well-being.

I dropped my 1st album Traphouse ten years ago May 2005 I remember being proud and angry the day it was released. I was proud of the work I put in and the quality of the project but I was angry that someone had to be killed over a dispute about the rights to some of the contents of the album. 10 years later I reflect on how that day impacted my life and my legacy and I am grateful for all the fans that supported me then and still support me now. Every challenge and obstacle in my life has helped me to become who I am today and provided me with the tests to display my resilience. I hope my life showed someone somewhere that if you endure the storm you will eventually get your chance to shine. I never give up and I have grown and learned so much and still am eager to learn more. I look forward to showing the world how much I have grown and getting out and helping my community. I have been blessed with the opportunity to be a recording artist and help others get their chance to be heard. To my fans I love you all and I want you all to know I am motivated and will not let my past decide my future. I chose to not focus my attention on my negativities but on my dreams. I will keep on hurdling and keep on hustling. My liabilties I turn to assets and even my inconsistincies make me the unique person I am. I am focused and I will be returning soon very soon so get ready. If I had to change anything in the last 10 years I would not change one thing. Sincerely Guwop! its Guccciiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

In just in case you were wondering, Gucci Mane indeed killed a man in May 2005 but was cleared of murder charges after it was deemed he acted in self-defense.

—

Photo: Travis Wade/WENN.com