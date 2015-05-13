Fabolous & Emily B. Throw Star-Studded Baby Shower [Photos]

Fabolous is the man on these beats and the man of his household. Emily B, his gorgeous girlfriend, is expecting their second child together and this past Mother’s Day, the Brooklyn couple called up a gang of their famous friends to help make their baby shower extra special.

“A ‘Celebration of Life’ for the new addition to the family on the way!,” a jubilant Loso announced on social media. “Thank You to all who helped welcome this blessing. Appreciate all the Gifts & Love from everyone!!”

Ms. Bustamante shared his excitement, writing, “Thank you Elizabeth Kelly for helping us put together such a memorable event,” directed at the popular lifestyle curator. “You did it as my friend and not just because you work for Fab. You have become a part of our family and I truly appreciate you love you Lil Liz #ALittleManIsOnHisWay.”

Guest were treated to fancy desserts from BCakeNY as well as other party favors.

Check out the baby shower pictures in the gallery below, which include cames from Victor Cruz, Amar’e Stoudemire, DJ Clue, Angie Martinez and Adrienne Bailon, among others.

—

Photo: Instagram/Emily B.

