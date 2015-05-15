Toronto Raptors Getting Drake Alternate Uniforms Next Season [PHOTOS]

No NBA brand ambassador has as much pull (or popularity) than Drake does for his hometown Toronto Raptors. While the team is a few pieces of away from being a serious contender, they’re still planning on taking advantage of their famous co-sign in the interim.

ESPN is reporting that the team will don Drake alternate uniforms inspired by the music superstar’s OVO colors.

As had been expected, five teams will be getting makeovers for next season: the 76ers, Bucks, Clippers, Hawks and Raptors. None of these designs has been officially released yet, nor are they shown in the catalog, although the Clippers’ new look leaked last month, certain aspects of the Hawks’ design are probably foreshadowed by their Christmas uniform and the Bucks and Sixers have scheduled unveilings for June. The 2015-16 season will be the next-to-last NBA campaign outfitted by Adidas, whose contract with the league expires after the 2016-17 season and has not been renewed. The league’s new apparel partner — widely anticipated to be either Nike or Under Armour — is expected to be announced shortly, and will begin producing uniforms for the 2017-18 season.

Take a look at the leaked images of the Raptors’ Drake alternate uniforms and other propose outfit change-ups in the gallery below.

—

Photos: Toronto Raptors, SportsLogos.net

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »