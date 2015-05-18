Kendrick Lamar Joins Bilal On Stage For New Song, “Money Over Love” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar is just resting on his laurels waiting for his recently released album, To Pimp a Butterfly take him to the promised land. He’s been quietly recording collaborations behind our unsuspecting backs.

The game’s top rapper recently went the extra mile for appearing in Taylor Swift’s new video for “Bad Blood” by recording a pair of new verses for the remix and he had made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles’ Regent Theater alongside Bilal and Adrian Younge for a new mind track titled “Money Over Love.”

Bilal and K. Dot got real acquainted on the aforementioned To Pimp a Butterfly as the veteran soul singer appeared on two songs, “Institutionalized” and “These Walls” and according to Vulture, the song could potentially appear on Bilal and Younge’s upcoming collaboration album, In Another Life.

Peep the good use of studio time in the video below and next page.

