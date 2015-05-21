Flavor Flav Arrested For DUI & Weed Possession, Mugshot Is Struggle

Early Thursday morning (May 21), the 56 year old (yes, fifty f*cking six) was arrested in Las Vegas on a plethora of charges, including driving under the influence and weed possession.

Reports TMZ:

Flavor Flav was arrested early Thursday morning in Las Vegas by highway patrol and got nailed for so many alleged crimes … it might be easier to tell you what cops didn’t pin on him. Only sorta kidding, but here’s what they booked him on: — DUI

— Possession of marijuana

— Open container

— Speeding

— Bogus registration

— Driving with a suspended license

Back in January, Flav pled not guilty to speeding to his mom’s funeral in New York City. Reportedly, his driver’s license has been suspended at least 15 times.

Flav, get a driver. Peep his latest full mugshot on the flip.

—

Photo: Las Vegas PD

1 2Next page »