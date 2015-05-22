Drake Hosts Bun B Tribute Dinner For Houston Appreciation Weekend [Photos]

Few people will disagree that Bun B is one of most revered figures ever to embody Hip-Hop. Drake knows this better than anybody of for the second annual Houston Appreciation Weekend, he made it his first honor of business to honor the rap legend with a private tribute dinner held at the plush Astorian loft in Texas’ biggest city.

The Trill OG was honored amongst a gather of his family and friends including the duchess of Houston mayor Annise Parker, duchess of Hip-Hop radio Devi Dev, Rap-A-Lot Records kingpin J Prince and his lovely wife, Angela. According to Devi Dev, the UGK co-founder’s former high school English teacher was even on hand to witness the event.

Last night’s ceremony was only the beginning for the fun-filled Houston Appreciation Weekend. A celebrity softball game is scheduled for later today followed by a Ting Tings party. Fetty Wap and Lil Boosie will also highlighted performances over the weekend as Drake incorporates his Jungle Tour at the Toyota Center on Sunday.

Flip through the gallery below to see all the dope flicks from Bun B’s well-deserved night.

Photo: Instagram/Devi Dev

