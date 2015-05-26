A$AP Rocky’s Dope Instagram Collage Cost Him 100K Followers [Photos]

Save for the lingering death of A$AP Yams, A$AP Rocky’s sophomore studio album, At.Long.Last.A$AP, couldn’t be dropping at a better time.

The Harlem flagbearer’s first feature film in Dope is just around the corner and a hefty amount of real world experience has shaped the project to sound nothing like else out on the market.

Like any artist whose interested in selling records these days, the PMF used his social media to garner awareness that he had a new album on the horizon by collaborating with Robert Gallardo for an art collage dubbed “digital installation” which samples works from Daniel Arsham and Tan Camera. The interesting mashup could very well serve as A.L.L.A’s insert artwork; possessing all the swag, hedonism and psychedelic flair Rocky has adopted has of late, but its unveiling didn’t come without a price from fans who were paying attention.

The scribes over at HipHopDX noticed that Rocky was 100,000 followers lighter after it was all said and done. The collage, which included a R.I.P. Chinx mural and shots of the A$AP Mobber smoking, heavily relied on more than 100 black and white gradient fillers and came across as an eye sore as they were being posted. The final result works best from a cell phone point of view as exhibited below.

No one ever said making art made you any friends but expect a chunk of the followers to hop back on the bandwagon in light of the finished result and A.L.L.A’s hitting the streets a tad bit early.

Flip through the slideshow below to see how the rest of the A$AP Rocky Instagram page is supposed to be viewed.

Photos: A$AP Rocky Instagram/Daniel Arsham, Tan Camera

