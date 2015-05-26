Taraji P. Henson Partied Like Cookie For Memorial Day Weekend [Photos]

Like most celebrities, Taraji P. Henson was in Las Vegas doing some carefree partying for Memorial Day Weekend. It just happens that her social media posts made her one of the few worth reporting over.

The 44-year-old Empire star’s Instagram account proudly states she’s a “Single mother and doing the damn thang!” and she made sure to be on her worst behavior (in a good way) while getting turnt yesterday afternoon.

From getting hype off Fabolous’ performance with Kevin Hart to twerking for Lee Daniels’ smartphone to making pretty pictures with Eniko Parrish’s crew, Taraji was everywhere she needed to be like a Visa card, all for our enjoyment.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how a real working woman gets down when she has the opportunity to get loose.

—

Photo: Instagram / Taraji P. Henson

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »