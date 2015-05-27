Freddie Gibbs Launches GoFundMe For Gary, Indiana School Supplies

Seeing a child complete their education is always a sight to behold however, there should be an oversight on the tools needed to actually get them to that point.

Freddie Gibbs is taking action to help his oft-desolate hometown of Gary, Indiana by launching a GoFundMe account to help put school supplies in the youngster’s backpacks (or actually purchase backpacks for that matter). As much as the nation’s youth prepares for a summer vacation, the first day of the new school year will be here before they blink and the star rapper wants them to be prepared because he wants “to do something positive.”

“It’s kids in Gary, Indiana with no school supplies,” he said in his Instagram PSA. “How can u be successful without the tools to succeed? Donate to the Gary School Kids link in my bio.”

At press time, the GoFundMe has already reached one-third of its $3,000 goal. Click here to do your part, no matter the amount.

