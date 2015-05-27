Lil Boosie Explains Why He Blew Chunks At His 1st NYC Show [VIDEO]

Diehard fans on the East Coast have been patiently waiting for Lil Boosie to perform in New York City–especially since his buzz skyrocketed following his release from prison.

Well, consider last night’s performance at Webster Hall a false start. As soon as the Louisianimal took the stage, he began to feel nauseous and lost his lunch all over the place, retreating to the back never to return again. The crazy part is the incident could have been a lot worse than it was.

Via TMZ:

Lil Boosie first heard big cheers from a NYC crowd, and then huge groans .. because fans watched him vomit on stage — and he tells us it’s all because he lost some very important medication. Boosie — a known diabetic — says there was a miscommunication during his travel, and the bag with his meds went to Philly … while he went to New York. He went on stage last night without getting his insulin shot. He wants his fans to know everything’s cool now — he’s got his Rx, and is on his way to Nebraska to tear down the stage. As Boosie puts it, “S**t happens when you have diabetes but I feel good now.”

For those of you who have stomached the story so far, Lil Boosie pukes in the video below. Bon appétit!

Photo: TMZ