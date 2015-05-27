Rick Ross Calls 50 Cent’s Sex Tape Lawsuit “Desperate”

50 Cent recently let it be known that he doesn’t want to burden any of the responsibility for the leaking of Rick Ross’ baby mama’s damning sex tape during the 2009 G-Unit vs. MMG battles.

Rozay isn’t trying to hear it and in a statement obtained by Hip-Hop Wired, his attorney Xavier Donaldson is more than willing to entertain Fiddy’s legal games.

“The recent lawsuit filed by Curtis Jackson against Mr. William Roberts is clearly another attempt to draw attention to his descending entertainment career and one of several desperate, last minute attempts he’s made to avoid and deflect legal and financial responsibility for his own actions related to the pending New York City civil trial in which he’s a defendant,” Donaldson writes.

Earlier this week, Fiddy sued his archenemy claiming that it was him who leaked the tape and he just aggregated onto his website. According to the Bawse’s counsel, that also, is a lie.

“The New York City lawsuit was filed against Curtis Jackson five years ago. Mr. Roberts was neither named as a defendant nor legally joined by Mr. Jackson in that suit,” Donaldson continued. “If and/or when Mr. Jackson properly serves Mr. Roberts, we will aggressively address and defend against these frivolous and futile claims.”

We shall see what a judge has to say when their honor makes this entire struggle disappear.

—

Photos: Instagram