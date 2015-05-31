50 Cent: “Why Buy TIDAL To Get Something That Would Be Everywhere Else?” [VIDEO]

50 Cent recently sat down for an interview with Letty & DJ Damage of REAL 92.3 for their “The Realest” segment. One interesting point of discussion was Ferrari’s take on Jay Z’s TIDAL music streaming service.

It turns out Fif wasn’t invited to be a TIDAL owner by Hova, which he thinks wasn’t the smartest of moves since he owns his catalog.

“Probably we could’ve did something more exciting if they reached out,” said 50. “Because the people that you saw there don’t even own the rights to their music. So they can’t say it’s just gonna come out TIDAL. It has to go everywhere. So why would you actually buy TIDAL to get something that would be everywhere else?”

Also, not so quiet as kept, 50 Cent is a big Drake fan. Peep the full interview below.

—

Photo: YouTube