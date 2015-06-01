Lil B Gives UCLA Based God Lecture [VIDEO]

Lil B’s presence will surely be felt during the upcoming NBA Finals. Yet in the meantime, he’s earning ducats lecturing at college campuses and he recently took UCLA by storm, as noticed by HipHopDX.

The Basedgod spoke for more than an hour in Ackerman Grand Ballroom in front of a vivacious student body, evident from the opening “exclusive” quote he delivered at the ceremony’s inception.

“It’s an honor to be you, so make sure you care.”

Yep, it was as simple as that. Other inklings of wisdom included “Less sugar and more yogurt” and “we all have extreme amounts of power.”

He then went on to delve on societal issues such as humanity, technology and corporate structuring and hierarchy.

We’re sure this clip has a little bit of life jewels for every and anybody. Peep Lil B’s UCLA lecture in the video below.

Photo: YouTube