YG, Hit-Boy, G-Eazy & Kid Ink Explain What Their Footaction Style Means [VIDEO]

For the latest documentary series Footaction Style Means, the trustworthy shoe hub is following the busy lives of several artists you’re accustomed to seeing on this here website. YG allowed them inside his inner circle to see how Bompton and Brooklyn mesh with one another. Hit-Boy puts his ice-cool persona on display as he makes the transition from go-to hitmaker to credible MC. G-Eazy admits that his choice of sneakers are a direct reflection of his artistic measure. And the latest entry of Kid Ink up’s the ante as the tatted Cali native goes into comic book mode for his feature.

“I tried to step my show up to having a theme to it, and my theme lately has been like a Dark Knight type…,” he admits.

Acclaimed director Jessy Terrero shot the Inkster’s piece with cinema-quality shots interspersed with comic book animation to give the interview its superhero feel.

Watch the engaging Footaction Style Means videos below.

Footaction Style Means Vol. 4: Kid Ink

Footaction Style Means Vol. 3: G-Eazy

Footaction Style Means Vol. 2: Hit-Boy

Footaction Style Means Vol. 1: YG