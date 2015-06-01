Run The Jewels Are 100 Proof For Jack Daniel’s Uncut [VIDEO]

Run The Jewels are as potent as any Hip-Hop duo that’s gone of the become etched in stone in the culture’s proverbial hall of fame. They’re still blazing trails off the strength of last year’s Run The Jewels 2 album and they’re gearing up for a long autumn of emceeing with their blistering fall tour.

Before they packed their bags for the long haul, they checked in with Jack Daniel’s Uncut for an energetic live rendition of “Pew Pew Pew” (featured on the first album) and to reveal how their chemistry is more elaborate that even the finest distillery of liquor.

“El-P is the best producer walking on the face of the earth, in my opinion,” a serious Killer Mike admitted. “Who better to jump around on stage with than someone you care about who makes dope music.” The double threat let it be known that the feeling was mutual saying, “Mike is just one of the most inspiring writers and artists and musicians I have ever worked with in my life. We have a real friendship.”

The semi-official third member, Trackstar The DJ was also in the background getting love as well.

Peep the RTJ’s contributions to Jack Daniel’s Uncut and flip the next page to see their remaining tour dates, especially if you reside outside the contiguous United States.

Photo: Jack Daniel's Uncut

