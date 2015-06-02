iLoveMakonnen Still Trying To Sell “Twitter Hack” For Drake/Rihanna Slander [VIDEO]

Last time we heard from iLoveMakonnen, it was determined that the “Whip It” artist needed more people after he claimed his Twitter was hacked when it went on the rampage attacking Drake and Rihanna.

He still hasn’t gotten any said people but he’s offering up alibi’s regardless.

iLoveMakonnen recently checked in with Shay Diddy over at 106KMEL while keeping himself warm in his cotton silk poncho and huffed “hackers” into the microphone.

“It’s just the Internet…I don’t know,” he explained. “[Drake and Rihanna] been celebrities. They’ve been dealt with all that crazy sh*t that be happening when you come become a celebrity…but certain stuff people know if fake and certain stuff people know is real and behind the scenes everybody knows what’s real and it’s just fake stuff on the Internet. I would never do some stupid sh*t like that.” Why anyone would want to bring this evil on the guy who brings life to clubs on Tuesdays was never disclosed but we’re still waiting for some of those people to step forward.

Watch iLoveMakonnen’s interview down below. Key! was also pretty talkative, except during the entire Twitter hack bit.

