Kreayshawn Exposes James Harden For Lying About Lil B Knowledge [PHOTOS]

After his disappointing Western Conference Finals, James Harden had the opportunity to confess his sins to the Basedgod and repent for a possible outcome in NBA Playoffs future.

Instead, he claimed he didn’t even know who Lil B was, despite being relatively linked to the Hip-Hop scene and being a native of Los Angeles.

Well, the Bay Area sticks together no matter what and Kreayshawn of all people decided to do a bit of investigative journalism and call out #13 for telling a white lie.

The “Gucci Gucci” rapper dug up a tweet from 2011 and proved that Harden has known who Lil B is for a good while.

james-harden-lil-b-twitter

Furthermore, Harden knew his Twitter mentions were lit after Game 1. He should have came clean.

