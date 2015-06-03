Kreayshawn Exposes James Harden For Lying About Lil B Knowledge [PHOTOS]

After his disappointing Western Conference Finals, James Harden had the opportunity to confess his sins to the Basedgod and repent for a possible outcome in NBA Playoffs future.

Instead, he claimed he didn’t even know who Lil B was, despite being relatively linked to the Hip-Hop scene and being a native of Los Angeles.

Well, the Bay Area sticks together no matter what and Kreayshawn of all people decided to do a bit of investigative journalism and call out #13 for telling a white lie.

The “Gucci Gucci” rapper dug up a tweet from 2011 and proved that Harden has known who Lil B is for a good while.

SAYS HE DONT KNOW WHO LIL B IS… SMH @LILBTHEBASEDGOD https://t.co/S8ksltdh6p — ~ LIL WIRE ~ (@KREAYSHAWN) June 3, 2015

Furthermore, Harden knew his Twitter mentions were lit after Game 1. He should have came clean.

