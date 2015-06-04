Dr. Dre, Ice Cube & Suge Knight Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The ramifications of the death of Terry Carter are falling hard on some Hip-Hop heavyweights.

Both Dr. Dre and Ice Cube are being punished for Suge Knight’s alleged bad decisions in a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit.

Via TMZ:

Suge Knight is being sued for running over Terry Carter in a burger parking lot, and Dr. Dre and Ice Cube have also been named as defendants. Carter’s wife and kids have filed the lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — claiming Dr. Dre and Ice Cube — both producers of “Straight Outta Compton” — hired known gang members to provide security for location shoots in gang-infested neighborhoods. The suit claims some of the gang members incited the fight and threatened Suge, leading to his decision to roar back through the parking lot in a panic, running over and killing Carter. The Carter family is also suing Tam’s Burgers, claiming violent crimes regularly go down in that parking lot so the burger joint should have had security. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

In an April 2015 interview, street savvy rapper Glasses Malone claimed that Suge had been warned to stay away from the Straight Outta Compton set repeatedly. Now everybody has the lawyer up.

