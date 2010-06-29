Eminem “Beautiful” Lyrics

Lately I’ve been hard to reach I’ve been too long on my own Everybody has a private world

Where they can be alone

Are you calling me, are you trying to get through

Are you reaching out for me, I’m reaching out for you

I’m just so fuc*in’ depressed I just can seem to get out this slump

If I could just get over this hump

But I need something to pull me out this dump I took my bruises, took my lumps

Fell down and I got right back up But I need that spark to get psyched back up

In order for me to pick the mic back up I don’t know how I pry away

And I ended up in this position I’m in I starting to feel distant again

So I decided just to pick this pen

Up and tried to make an attempt to vent

But I just can’t admit Or come to grips, with the fact that I may be done with rap

I need a new outlet I know some shi*s so hard to swallow

And I just can’t sit back and wallow

In my own sorrow

But I know one fact I’ll be one tough act to follow

One tough act to follow I’ll be one tough act to follow

Here today, gone tomorrow

But you have to walk a thousand miles