Eminem “Beautiful” Lyrics
Lately I’ve been hard to reach I’ve been too long on my own Everybody has a private world
Where they can be alone
Are you calling me, are you trying to get through
Are you reaching out for me, I’m reaching out for you
I’m just so fuc*in’ depressed I just can seem to get out this slump
If I could just get over this hump
But I need something to pull me out this dump I took my bruises, took my lumps
Fell down and I got right back up But I need that spark to get psyched back up
In order for me to pick the mic back up I don’t know how I pry away
And I ended up in this position I’m in I starting to feel distant again
So I decided just to pick this pen
Up and tried to make an attempt to vent
But I just can’t admit Or come to grips, with the fact that I may be done with rap
I need a new outlet I know some shi*s so hard to swallow
And I just can’t sit back and wallow
In my own sorrow
But I know one fact I’ll be one tough act to follow
One tough act to follow I’ll be one tough act to follow
Here today, gone tomorrow
But you have to walk a thousand miles