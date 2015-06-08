Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Welven Da Great At Hot 97’s Summer Jam [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar was a headliner at Hot 97’s Summer Jam last night (June 7) and his set featured all the good kid m.A.A.D. City and To Pimp A Butterfly cuts you were hoping for. But what plenty of people are talking about is the fact that he brought out Welven Da Great while performing “Alright.”

Who is Welven? He’s the Compton native who thanks to his Instagram posts going viral brought back “Deez Nuts” and had people writing #whoaintgotnobitches?

Watch clips from K-Dot’s set below.

—

Photo: Instagram