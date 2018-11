What Race Is Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj (born Onika Tanya Maraj) Onika Maraj grew up in Queens, New York.

She is of mixed Afro-Trinidadian and Indo-Trinidadian descent.

According to Minaj, she grew-up in a home with an abusive father who drank alcohol, did drugs, and once tried to kill her mother by setting the house on fire.[5] She graduated from LaGuardia High School in Manhattan where she studied singing and acting