Drake Helps Unveil Apple Music At WWDC 2015

Apple held its Worldwide Developer Conference today (June 8) in San Francisco’s Moscone Center. Besides getting fresh intel on the new El Capitan operating system and iOS9, the big reveal was the Apple Music streaming service—including words from Jimmy Iovine and Toronto rapper Drake.

Reports Gizmodo:

The basics: Apple Music doesn’t appear to have a free subscription, although starting June 30th, everyone will be offered a free three month subscription. Like everything other service out there, the premium subscription price will be $10 per month. There’s also a $15 per month family plan for up to six family members, which is a pretty sweet deal, depending on how exactly its metered. And in a first, Apple will actually make the app available to Android.

…

In service of the announcement, Apple trotted out its newly hired gun, record executive Jimmy Iovine, not to mention a host of top artists, like Trent Reznor, and FREAKING DRAKE! According to Iovine’s pitch, Apple Music is three main things: A “revolutionary music service” (lol), 24/7 radio, “connecting fans with artists.”

This is all a bunch of big talk, and it least initially, it doesn’t look too much different from what we got from iTunes before. But little by little, Apple Music starts to reveal itself to you. The “My Music” interface shows you two columns: Library and Playlists.