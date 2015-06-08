Ice Cube Reuniting N.W.A With Snoop Dogg & Kendrick Lamar For 2015 BET Experience

If you’re an Ice Cube fan, then you will know that the record “No Vaseline” crushed all hopes of a N.W.A reunion before Dr. Dre left and Eazy-E passed away. Also, if you’re an Ice Cube fan, then you will know that the upcoming biopic Straight Outta Compton has managed to align several opposing parties to tell one unified story.

However, the legendary rapper isn’t just allowing the movie to give fans–old and new–to be the sole representation of what the Ruthless riders were about. He recently revealed to Rolling Stone that he plans on rocking alongside MC Ren and DJ Yella at this year’s BET Experience.

“We’re gonna be there with Snoop, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q. It’s just gonna be one of those ‘I wish I were there in L.A. nights.’ And we’re gonna rock that sh*t, no problem,” he says.

“The last time I performed with Yella was 1989. That was a long time, but with Ren, it was the Up in Smoke Tour [in 2000],” he recalls. “It was real cool to be onstage with him again, but that’s still been 15 years ago. So it’s real cool to get up there and with the excitement around Straight Outta Compton, the movie. I think people are going to just be extra excited to get a glimpse of us.”

The ever-working double threat conducted a fairly hilarious interview where he admitted he “didn’t care” what Jerry Heller has to say about the film and how the groundbreaking song “F*ck the Police” is still releveant to this day. Yet with all the information divulged, there was still one key name missing from that N.W.A reunion: Dr. Dre’s.

When asked if Hip-Hop’s billionaire would grace the Staples Center with his presence, Cube played coy but dropped something along the lines of “anything could happen.”

Straight Outta Compton hits theaters on August 14. It wouldn’t make any sense for The Good Doctor not to be there.

At any rate, the BET Experience is going down June 25-28. Click here to get tickets.

—

Photo: WENN