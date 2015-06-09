Chris Brown Says Relationship With Karrueche Tran Is A Work In Progress

Chris Brown is embarking on a nationwide One Hell of a Nite Tour, but the R&B star’s actions always speak louder than his announcements.

Last weekend, Breezy made headlines on damn near every publication when he was photographed in the act of what appeared to be chasing Karrueche Tran out of a Los Angeles niteclub and stalking her through the night. The 26-year-old Brown recently did a iHeartRadio a solid by co-headlining their Summer Pool Party and he recently added some clarity to the situation with Ryan Seacrest.

When asked whether or not his saw a future with his highly publicized ex, he buckled down and replied, “I’m going to be honest and be a man about it and just take it one day at a time.”

“I can’t promise anything and I can’t jump over the moon, but it takes time for all wounds [to heal]. I take full responsibility for my actions and things that I’ve done in the past,” he continued. “I feel like it’s just a time thing. I’m not a hateful person. Of course I still love her, but mentally right now, I think everything takes time. I just need to focus on being the best father I can be.”

For the record, everybody believes these two will reunite sooner than later.

On the bright side, fans looking to partake in the One Hell of a Nite Tour will also be subjected to performances by Fetty Wap, Kid Ink, Omarion, and Teyana Taylor. Listen to the interview below and flip it over to the next page for the full list of tour dates.

