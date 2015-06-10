Big Sean Opens Recording Studio In Detroit’s Cass Tech High School

The masses may have lamed out on Big Sean’s philanthropic hashtag contest in favor of Ariana Grande news, but the Dark Sky Paradise creator is still out to prove that one man can change the world.

Current and future students of Detroit’s prestigious Cass Tech High School are experiencing this in full as the G.O.O.D. Music rapper has joined his Sean Anderson Foundation with adidas Originals to unveil a recording studio at his alma mater.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the 784-square-foot creative space will serve as a viable part of the school’s music curriculum.

“I can’t believe I used to rap at the lunch tables, slang my CD’s in the hallways, and fast foward less than 10 years later I’m opening up my own recording studio at my old High School Cass Tech for the students! This brings me tears of Joy! Thank u for making this happen @adidasoriginals,” he captioned in a post showing him addressing the grateful students.

According to their biography, Cass Tech High School has been around for more than 100 years and one their primary focuses is to “prepare students to pursue their goals and fulfill their highest destinies.”

Nothing but salutes for Sean Don on this one. Check out more pictures on the flip.

Photo: adidas Originals

