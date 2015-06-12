Big Boi Talks Stankonia Studios Magic With Converse Rubber Tracks [VIDEO]

Outkast are heavy contenders for having the most classic records from a Hip-Hop act and that’s because they never attempted to fix what wasn’t broken.

For the global launch of the new Converse Rubber Tracks program, the iconic sneaker brand made the trek down to Atlanta to catch up with Big Boi at the legendary Stankonia Studios. In the brief but telling clip, the son of Chico Dusty explained how the “funky things” were born from within its walls.

“From all the albums…from Southerplayalistic…to Idlewild, everything has been touched or recorded here in someway,” he says. “From ‘The Way You Move’ to ‘Hey Ya’ to ‘Ms. Jackson,’ ‘So Fresh, So Clean’–all the hits.”

In a manner of speaking, you could say Stankonia Studios is worth a billion dollars.

While it remains to be seen if Big Boi was hanging out in his favorite place just to conduct an interview, Converse has been pretty active ensuring that aspiring musicians are treated to the experience of a lifetime. Not only is the Converse Rubber Tracks program opening the doors to Stankonia Studios, they’re also extending themselves to Abbey Road Studios in London (think The Beatles), Tuff Gong in Kingston, Jamaica (think The Marley family) and Sunset Sound in Los Angeles (everybody else).

Jed Lewis, Converse Global Music Marketing Director, opened up musicians getting out of their dreams saying, “With this new Converse Rubber Tracks program, we will unlock the doors to some of the greatest recording studios in music history and we’re ecstatic to offer this extraordinary experience to emerging artists worldwide. As a brand so deeply rooted in the next generation of creative spirits, we’re eager to make history while inspiring creativity and self-expression among music communities worldwide.”

Watch Big Boi give a nice overview of the history of Stankonia Studios in the video below and visit http://Converse-Music.com/worldwide for more information how you can be a part of the program. Hurry, Global registration ends Wednesday, June 24.

Photo: Converse