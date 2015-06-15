Big Sean Recording Song For Terminator Genisys Soundtrack

The blessings on blessings on blessings just keep pouring in for Big Sean. Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions are collaborating with Def Jam Records for the Terminator Genisys soundtrack and the G.O.O.D Music rap star will be making his musical debut for a feature film on the song “Fighting Shadows,” a duet with Chinese pop star Jane Zhang.

“I have been a huge fan of Arnold and the Terminator movies since I was a kid, so it’s especially exciting to be a part of the new film,” Big Sean says of the pairing. “Working with Jane has been an amazing experience and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to hear her song.”

The record will also mark the first time Zhang has recorded a song for an English-language film and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Contributing to the Terminator Genisys movie and inviting Big Sean to collaborate was a very special opportunity for me,” said Zhang in a statement. “I am really looking forward to the moment when people get to hear this song.”

“Fighting Shadows” will be released digitally in Asia by Sony and the rest of the world by Def Jam Recordings. It is available to download on iTunes beginning June 30th. The anticipated summer blockbuster hits theaters in the United States on July 1.

Big Sean is currently in the middle of a worldwide tour to promote his new album Dark Sky Paradise, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March.

—

Photo: Paramount Pictures