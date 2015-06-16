50 Cent Suing MediaTakeOut For Leaking LaLa Anthony’s Power Nude Scene [VIDEO]

50 Cent is currently basking in the eminent success of the second season of Power and he wants fans to witness and enjoy the rollout first-hand. So when MediaTakeOut jumped out in front and posted the anticipated debut of LaLa Anthony’s breasts, he reacted just like the master of litigation we all know him as.

“Shout out to MediaTakeOut for showing La La some love and showing her scene early,” 50 Cent says in a video posted on ForbezDVDPromo’s YouTube page. “For doing that, I’m not gonna take it personal, so don’t take it personal with me when they sue you ’til you blue in the face,” he said with a smile.

After the video made its rounds around the Internet, the gossip publication snatched it down with the quickness.

The G-Unit gorilla doesn’t mess around with websites he personally doesn’t approve of. In March of 2014, he won a lawsuit against WorldStarHipHop.com for copyright infringement. MTO had better lawyer up just as a safety precaution.

Watch Fiddy’s fair warning regarding to LaLa Anthony’s Power nude scene below.

