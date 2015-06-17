Golden State Warriors Win First NBA Title In 40 Years, Andre Iguodala Makes History

Stephen Curry’s miraculous NBA season is has now come full circle after the Golden State Warriors have broken a 40-year drought to win the 2015 NBA Championship.

Via ESPN:

Golden State forward Andre Iguodala was named MVP of the NBA Finals following the Warriors’ 105-97 clinching win Tuesday night, becoming the first player to garner the honor without starting every game.

It also marks the first time the Finals MVP has shared a team with the regular-season MVP (Stephen Curry) since Magic Johnson claimed the Finals honor in 1980 while playing on a Los Angeles Lakers squad with regular-season MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Their 40-year NBA championship drought is finally over.

A half century of misery in Cleveland drags on. LeBron James just didn’t have enough help.

World champs,” Curry said, letting the title sink in. “This is truly special. This group is a special group. From the time we started the season this is what we envisioned and a lot of hard work goes into it, all the way down to the last minute of this game. This is what it’s all about. … We’re going to remember this for a long time.”

James returned from Miami to deliver a title to his home region, but the 30-year-old, left to do most of the work by himself after All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were injured in the postseason, came two wins shy of giving Cleveland its first pro sports championship since 1964.

They city’s three pro teams — the Cavs, Browns and Indians — have gone a combined 144 seasons without one of them winning it all.

James had 32 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists in Game 6 and was dominant during the series, showing why he’s the world’s best player.

The Warriors were simply the better team.