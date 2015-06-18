Kendrick Lamar Has Golden Wit For VEVO: 60 [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar turned the big 2-8 yesterday and if you’re a fan of his music, you would know most people where he’s from typically don’t make it that far.

To celebrate, VEVO: 60 fired a series of ill bombs in K. Dot’s direction and he proved he’s just as a quick thinker as he is a rhymer.

Dr. Dre or Eminem? What makes 2Pac’s “Ambitionz Az a Ridah” so special? What To Pimp a Butterfly song should we expect to be dazzled with at upcoming concerts? All this and more in Kendrick Lamar’s VEVO: 60 profile.

Check it out in the video below.

—

Photo: VEVO: 60