Floyd Mayweather Launches Free Boxing Camp

Floyd Mayweather will open up his Las Vegas gym to campers starting next Monday (July 5) for the start of the Mayweather Boxing Club Summer Camp.

The program, with three sessions to be held over a six-week period, is being hosted free of charge by The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation (TFMJF).

It will take place in an environment where hard work, dedication, responsibility, integrity and the importance of education are promoted in conjunction with the basic boxing skills.

Sessions will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Each of the campers, 150 boys and girls in total aged 5-18 from Las Vegas and around the country, will receive instruction on boxing skills, such as floor exercises, shadow boxing and work on speed bags and heavy bags.

In addition, they will learn valuable life skills from Team Mayweather’s fighters, trainers and staff, volunteers, members of the UNLV career services program and from the future hall-of-famer Mayweather himself.

“Giving back to this community and providing opportunities for youth to stay active and gain new skills is very important to me,” said Mayweather. “It is also one of the goals of The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation. The Mayweather Boxing Club Summer Camp is a chance for these kids to learn the fundamentals of boxing, as well as the important life lessons that come with participation in sports.”

Thanks to sponsorship by Reebok, Everlast and H20 Over Drive, the camp will have brand new boxing gear and equipment, as well as donated energy drinks and water bottles for each camper, who will also be served a snack daily.

Founded in 2007, TFMJF has endeavored to empower and encourage community alliances, impact youth leadership and strengthen family foundations through community development, entrepreneurialism and education.

“Without boxing, I would not be where I am today,” continued Mayweather. “To be able to give these kids a chance to learn about this sport is exciting for me. This camp is just another step for the Foundation to continue to make an impact on youth locally and nationally.”

For more information on Mayweather Boxing Club Summer Camp please visit TFMJF.org.