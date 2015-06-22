Kanye West Compares Himself To Da Vinci, Michelangelo & Galileo, SWISH Drops This Fall

Kanye West is the king of mind numbing quotes and outlandish comparisons. The latest icons Yeezy has compared himself to are Michelangelo, Galileo and Leonardo da Vinci.

Reports The Guardian:

The Gold Digger star told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “Imagine if da Vinci or Michelangelo or Galileo were asked not to think of anything except for the one thing they first became famous for.

“So da Vinci could only have one idea. For all haters, I’m not saying I’m da Vinci, but I feel it’s right for any human being to compare themselves to anything.”

He said critics get uptight about the comparisons he makes of himself, adding: “I’m an extreme speaker, and I speak through comparisons.”