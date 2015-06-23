Joey Bada$$ & Troy Ave Trade Subliminals On Twitter Over Record Sales [PHOTOS]

Troy Ave has been on a consistent media ribbing since his latest album, Major Without a Deal, did everything but sell big at the box office. Since so much happens in one day, it’s easy to forget that Joey Bada$$ was making headlines at the top of year for the complete opposite with his studio debut, B4.DA.$$.

In efforts to remind the people (and to send sublimnal shots to his Brooklyn rap rival), Joey took to his Twitter to say, “Reminder: Joey Bada$$ sold 57,000+ albums in his first week, INDEPENDENTLY… At 20 years old… $10/album… 85% of shares, do the math….”

“That makes me the #1 Independent Hip Hop artist/brand in the world….,” he continued.

Obviously word got back to Harry Powder because he offered up an indirect response with, “NO single, NO party hosting’s NO real endorsements Reminder: NObody cares + u WORK for Sony Red / Cinematic Records #FakeIndependent.”

Although he and his team released the album on an off day to maximize on the Hot 97 Summer Jam promo, Troy Ave became the world’s top trending topic when it was reported that he sold less than 5,000 copies (only 30 of them in the physical format) in his first week.

What happened to the days diss records would be the choice of viotrol opposed to 140-character barbs. It’s not too late, however. Your move, Joey.

Flip through the gallery to see back and forth between the two BK MCs.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »