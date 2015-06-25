Sean Hannity Compares Rap Albums To Confederate Flags

FOX News is about three broadcasts away from blaming Hip-Hop music for The Holocaust and originating scarlet fever.

Earlier in the week, they allowed one of their panelists to run wild with accusations that President Obama was a “rapper-in-chief” after he said n***er in a sentence and now, Sean Hannity is visibly upset that the country is turning its backs on selling Confederate flags and is using the likes of Shawn Carter and Calvin Broadus as scapegoats.

During Wednesday’s podcast of The Sean Hannity Show, a ridiculous comparison was spawned.

“I have a question: can you still buy a Jay-Z CD at Walmart?,” Hannity asked with nothing but frank seriousness in his voice. “Does the music department at Sears have any Ludacris albums? Can I download 50 Cent on Amazon? Can I do that?” Hannity asked in audio posted by Media Matters. “Can I get some Snoop Dogg albums on eBay? Why do I say that? Because a lot of the music by those artists is chock-full of the ‘N word,’ and the ‘B-word,’ and the ‘H-word,’ and racist, misogynist, sexist anti-woman slurs none of those retail executives would be caught dead using.”

Following the Charleston church shooting were accused killer Dylann Roof was later found to be inspired by the slavery history by Confederate flags, several of the aforementioned retailers began to announce that they would discontinue to sell the racist symbol. It also was yanked from the masthead of the Alabama Capitol as Hannity was making his remarks. Alabama, people.

Listen to Hannity’s tie-in with rap albums and Confederate flags below from Media Matters if you want.

H/T: Raw Story

—

Photo: Def Jam Records