Chris Brown Finds Liquid Courage In “Liquor” | Wired Tracks 6.25.15

Chris Brown has lots of liquid courage in his system (not that he needs it) on a newly released cut, aptly titled “Liquor.”

While the song’s origin (or where it’ll land) is unclear, the same can’t be said about the crooner’s intentions. Brown chants “All I want to do is drink and f*ck,” long after he asks the woman he’s with what she put in his cup. Our guess is that it’s Hennessy.

Hear Brown let his inhibitions fly on “Liquor,” which appears along with material from Tuxedo (Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One), Joey Fatts, and more in Wired Tracks below.

