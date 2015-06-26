A$AP Rocky Covers The Source Magazine [PHOTO]

A$AP Rocky covers the Summer 2015 issue of The Source magazine. That’s the type of thing that happens when you drop a no. 1 album in At.Long.Last.A$AP.

Says The Source:

A$AP Rocky is the cover star for The Source‘s 2015 Summer Issue, following a roller-coaster first 6 months of the year. The Harlem native’s sophomore album,At.Long.Last.A$AP, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, eclipsing his #1 debut album’s first-week sales mark to boot. Despite the absence of typical, radio-ready records like “F*ckin’ Problems” and “Wild For The Night,” Rocky’s all-encompassing approach to his 2nd LP brought out several new facets of the emcee that we’d never been treated to, on songs like “L$D” and “Holy Ghost.”

Check out the full cover on the flip. The issue hits newsstands on Tuesday, June 30.

—

Photos: Courtesy of The Source

