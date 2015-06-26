Joell Ortiz & !llmind Announce human. Tour [PHOTO]

When it comes to East coast Hip-Hop, Joell Ortiz and !llmind are easily among the top of their respective fields. (Which is emceeing and making fire beats, you dimwit.) It was only a matter of time before their talents merged for a full-length project and they are bringing in new life into the world with their upcoming collaborative project titled human.

The album is expected to be born on July 17th via Roseville Music Group but fans who are excited about the two Hip-Hop heavyweights united can hear a glimpse of what’s to come with the first single, “Latino Pt. 2.” Utilizing the Spanglish services of Bodega Bamz, Emilio Rojas and Chris Rivers a.k.a. the son of Big Pun, a bare-bones lyrical whirlwind is cooked up with no quarter given to the likes of Bruce Jenner Caitlyn Jenner and Fetty Wap. !llmind does what he does best by giving true-school MCs a platform to showcase their talents atop a soulful backdrop.

To support the album, a human. Tour is also in the works and chances are, they’ll be coming to a city near year. Peep the dates below and pre-order the LP here and flip it on the next page to see the human. album cover and tracklist.

Photos: Roseville Music Group

