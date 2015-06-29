You Be The Judge: Best & Worst Of 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

The 2015 BET Awards red carpet gathered the Who’s Who from all sectors of entertainment, giving viewers a varied look at this year’s satorial spectacle.

The pre-awards fête featured a mélange of celebrities, from Amber Rose to Morris Chestnut to Janelle Monaé. While some meticulously picked out their evening garb proving the effort to be a success, others made less than swoon-worthy impressions.

But you be the judge. Check out last night’s fashion highs and lows from the 2015 BET Awards red carpet affair.

