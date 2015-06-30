Glory Johnson Pregnant With Twins After Brittney Griner Split [PHOTOS]

The Brittney Griner/Glory Johnson scenario just continues to get more…interesting.

In the wake of the two WNBA stars abrupt annulment of their marriage (weeks shy of the Supreme Court gay marriage ruling we may add), Johnson has announced that her pregnancy has been blessed double-time. She’s expecting twins.

“As of today I’m 9 Weeks Pregnant with TWINS!!!!” the-24-year-old Tulsa Shock forward shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her sonogram. “#BigNews #BabyAIsBadAlready Its not a surprise for me because this is what we planned for with the IVF Cycle, though hearing their hearts beat for time was the most ASTONISHING thing I have ever heard in my ENTIRE LIFE.”

She continued, “For 15yrs Double-Doubles came with hardwork and dedication…now I’ve been blessed by God to have ‘double doubles’ for the rest of my life! Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Psalms 127:3… #IAmBlessedToHaveThemWithMe #LifeIsAboutToGetInteresting #TWINS.”

After heavily reported domestic issues, the couple decided to end their 28-day marriage. And Johnson told US Weekly that Griner is shaping up to be something like a deadbeat.

“At no stage was Brittney pressured to undertake the fertility process,” she said. “In fact, throughout the entire process, Brittney was a willing participant, consenting and signing all the necessary documents that needed to be signed in order to move forward with the treatments.”

Well, at least it looks like the babies will be loved, regardless.

