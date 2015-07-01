Geraldo Rivera Again Says Hip-Hop Worse Than Racism, Attacks Kendrick Lamar

Geraldo Rivera just can’t help himself in regards to finding new and bizarre ways to criticize Hip-Hop. The Fox News contributor’s latest swipe at Hip-Hop came after commenting on Kendrick Lamar‘s 2015 BET Awards performance with Rivera once more saying the culture is worse than racism.

Rivera was a guest on Fox’s The Five show this week, and the segment opened up with Lamar’s performance of “Alright” at the BET Awards. Lamar, standing atop a damaged cop car, rapped the lyrics “We hate the po-po, wanna kill us dead in the street fo sho,” which the program highlighted.

The goofballs at Fox also highlighted a lyric where Lamar says “My gun might blow” but of course they tripped up over themselves thinking the rapper was talking about the cops.

Rivera seized on this moment of failed observation to aim his dissatisfaction with Hip-Hop:

This is exactly the wrong message, and then to conflate what happened in the church in South Carolina with these tragic incidents involving excessive use of force by cops is to equate a racist killer with these cops…it is so wrong, it is so counterproductive, it gives exactly the wrong message.

Rivera’s point gets muddled because not only does he and the rest of The Five’s panel miss Lamar’s point in the song, he then turns to the Freddie Gray protests in Baltimore and stated that citizens should have been protesting the murder rate and not the death of the young man at the hands of cops.

Watch Geraldo Rivera and his clueless Fox friends get Kendrick Lamar’s point incorrectly in the clip below.

—

Photo: Fox News/Media Matters For America