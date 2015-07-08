Creep Huxtable: Bill Cosby Loses Love At Disney, Centric & Bounce TV

Even if Bill Cosby never sees the end of a jail cell, consider his legacy as good as forever tarnished.

After news was circulated that the unsealing of a 2005 testimony would be “terribly embarrassing” for the embattled Hollywood legend, his worst nightmare was confirmed when it was revealed that Bill Cosby was once quite handy with the date rape drugs.

With shocking revelations like that, it wasn’t long before the blowback crept its way in and a Walt Disney World spokesman told the Orlando Sentinal that a long-standing bronze Bill Cosby statue has been taken down at a Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park as of last night, July 7.

As fate would have it, there was an online petition for the bust to come down for months, in the wake of the continuous allegations against Cosby’s behavior.

JUST IN: Disney confirms removal of Bill Cosby bust from Hall of Fame Plaza @ Hollywood Studios park tonight @WESH pic.twitter.com/HnaaHEPvTH — Chris Hush (@ChrisHushNBC) July 8, 2015

Variety has learned the BET-owned Centric Network has yanked re-runs of The Cosby Show and Bounce TV has pulled the plug on airing the short-lived series Cosby from its lineup. Bill Cosby’s actions not only hurt himself but the many actors, producers and writers who worked on hard on carving out wholesome entertainment in hopes for it to live on in syndication.

On Monday, the Associated Press revealed that Cosby admitted he obtained the drug quaalude with the intent of doping women to have sex with in 2005.

“When you got the quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?” lawyer Dolores M. Troiani asked.

“Yes,” Cosby answered on Sept. 29, 2005.

Meanwhile, The Smithsonian Institution is clinging on for dear life to a museum exhibition in their National Museum of African Art section.

Photo: WENN