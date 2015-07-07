CLOSE
Home > Bill Cosby

Jill Scott Eats Crow That Tastes Like Jell-O After Defending Bill Cosby [Photos]

Leave a comment

Back when Bill Cosby was on his 27th accuser or so, he had a very credible defender in Jill Scott gunning in the trenches for a man she “respected.”

Now that the disgraced comedian has been outed for admitting to copping date rape drugs to do the unthinkable with unconscious women, the sultry soul singer is now owning up to the fact that she was wrong and along.

jill-scott-bill-cosby-temple

Devil’s Advocates: Celebrities Who Defended Bill Cosby

“About Bill Cosby. Sadly his own testimony offers PROOF of terrible deeds, which is ALL I have ever required to believe the accusations,” Scott tweeted as Cosby’s name topped social media trending topics. “I stood by a man I respected and loved. I was wrong. It HURTS!!! When you get it ALL right, holla.”

You win some and you lose some but this one is a clear fail. Phylicia Rashad, you’re up next.

Flip through the gallery below to see all of Scott’s tweets.

Photos: Temple University YouTube

jill scott , Twitter Reactions

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close