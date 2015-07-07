Jill Scott Eats Crow That Tastes Like Jell-O After Defending Bill Cosby [Photos]

Back when Bill Cosby was on his 27th accuser or so, he had a very credible defender in Jill Scott gunning in the trenches for a man she “respected.”

Now that the disgraced comedian has been outed for admitting to copping date rape drugs to do the unthinkable with unconscious women, the sultry soul singer is now owning up to the fact that she was wrong and along.

“About Bill Cosby. Sadly his own testimony offers PROOF of terrible deeds, which is ALL I have ever required to believe the accusations,” Scott tweeted as Cosby’s name topped social media trending topics. “I stood by a man I respected and loved. I was wrong. It HURTS!!! When you get it ALL right, holla.”

You win some and you lose some but this one is a clear fail. Phylicia Rashad, you’re up next.

