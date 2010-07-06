Young Buck Responds to G-Unit Reunion [Video]

Game’s claims of wanting a reunion of G-Unit has yet to receive any positive response from former or current members as Young Buck now gives his take on the possibility.

Caught at a recent show, the rapper stated that he has gone through too much with 50 Cent to just let things go and join the team again.

Adding even more fuel, he added that if the war continues, he will fight until somebody dies.

“As far as the G-Unit reunion Shyte on me? I ain’t with that Shyte, we got too much unfinished business to handle 50. I’m not with none of that Shyte. I don’t know where it come from…You took a real N***a through too much.”

Is Young Buck taking thing a little TOO far?